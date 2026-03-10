Giants agree to terms with K Jason Sanders

The Giants have agreed to terms with kicker Jason Sanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team still has Ben Sauls and Graham Gano at the position, but cutting Gano will save the Giants $4.5 million in salary cap space with a $1.25 million dead cap hit.

Sanders, 30, missed all of the 2025 season with a hip injury, and the Dolphins released him last week.

The Dolphins made him a seventh-round pick in 2018, and in seven seasons in Miami, he made 84.6 percent of his field goals and 96.6 percent of his extra points. Sanders is 33-of-48 from beyond 50 yards with a career-long of 57 yards.

He made first-team All-Pro in 2020.