 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants agree to three-year deal with LB Tremaine Edmunds

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:29 PM

The Giants are adding a linebacker.

New York has agreed to a three-year deal with Tremaine Edmunds, according to a report from NFL Media.

The initial numbers indicate Edmunds’ contract is worth $36 million.

Edmunds, 27, spent the last three seasons with the Bears after playing his first five seasons with the Bills. In 2025, Edmunds recorded 112 total tackles with three tackles for loss, three QB hits, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, and a sack.

The No. 16 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Edmunds has started 119 games in his eight-year career. He’s tallied 59 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.