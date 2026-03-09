Giants agree to three-year deal with LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Giants are adding a linebacker.

New York has agreed to a three-year deal with Tremaine Edmunds, according to a report from NFL Media.

The initial numbers indicate Edmunds’ contract is worth $36 million.

Edmunds, 27, spent the last three seasons with the Bears after playing his first five seasons with the Bills. In 2025, Edmunds recorded 112 total tackles with three tackles for loss, three QB hits, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, and a sack.

The No. 16 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Edmunds has started 119 games in his eight-year career. He’s tallied 59 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.