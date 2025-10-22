 Skip navigation
Giants announce sale of minority ownership stake to Julia Koch and family

  
Published October 22, 2025 01:04 PM

The Giants announced the sale of a minority stake in the team on Wednesday.

NFL owners approved their deal with Julia Koch and her family for a non-controlling interest in the club.

“On behalf of the entire Mara family, I would like to welcome Julia and her family to the New York Giants,” team owner John Mara said in a statement. “It was clear during our discussions that Julia and her family understood the importance of this franchise to the Mara and Tisch families and the relationship we have with our fans and community. Our discussions were productive, and we are pleased to have them as a part of the New York Giants.”

The Giants did not disclose the size of the stake or how much Koch is paying for it. A report in September indicated it was a $1 billion investment for 10 percent of the team, which would make a $10 billion valuation for the entire franchise. That would be the highest valuation ever for a sports franchise.