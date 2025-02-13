Giants announce the addition of six new coaches

The Giants announced the addition of six coaches to Brian Daboll’s staff on Thursday.

As previously reported, Marquand Manuel will be the joining the organization as their secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Manuel won’t have to move to join the team as he spent the last four seasons coaching defensive backs for the Jets.

They have also hired cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris, assistant quarterbacks coach Chad Hall, offensive assistant Troy Brown, defensive assistant Steven Ferentz and defensive assistant Grant Morgan. Brown spent the last five seasons coaching for the Patriots and he won three Super Bowls while playing for the team from 1993-2007.

The Giants promoted Drew Wilson to director of strength and conditioning and announced four other members of the strength and conditioning/performance staff. Aaron Wellman will be the executive director of player performance and Dr. Matthew Frakes will be the director of performance nutrition. Chris Allen and Mark Naylor are the team’s new assistant strength and conditioning coaches.