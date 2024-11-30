Giants-Cowboys racks up 38.5 million viewers, fourth most on Thanksgiving

America’s Team is no longer America’s Team. But a captive audience is a captive audience.

Thursday’s Giants-Cowboys game racked up 38.5 million viewers, according to Fox.

It’s the fourth highest audience for a Thanksgiving game ever. And it gave Fox a 14-percent bump over last year’s Packers-Lions game on Thanksgiving.

The Dallas game still dropped from last year. Commanders-Cowboys on CBS drew 41.8 million.

In 2022, Giants-Cowboys on Fox attracted 42.06 million. In 2021, Raiders-Cowboys broke 40 million, at 40.8.

Last year, the three Thanksgiving Day games averaged 34.1 million viewers.