EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Giants-Cowboys racks up 38.5 million viewers, fourth most on Thanksgiving

  
Published November 29, 2024 07:07 PM

America’s Team is no longer America’s Team. But a captive audience is a captive audience.

Thursday’s Giants-Cowboys game racked up 38.5 million viewers, according to Fox.

It’s the fourth highest audience for a Thanksgiving game ever. And it gave Fox a 14-percent bump over last year’s Packers-Lions game on Thanksgiving.

The Dallas game still dropped from last year. Commanders-Cowboys on CBS drew 41.8 million.

In 2022, Giants-Cowboys on Fox attracted 42.06 million. In 2021, Raiders-Cowboys broke 40 million, at 40.8.

Last year, the three Thanksgiving Day games averaged 34.1 million viewers.