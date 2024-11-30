Giants-Cowboys racks up 38.5 million viewers, fourth most on Thanksgiving
Published November 29, 2024 07:07 PM
America’s Team is no longer America’s Team. But a captive audience is a captive audience.
Thursday’s Giants-Cowboys game racked up 38.5 million viewers, according to Fox.
It’s the fourth highest audience for a Thanksgiving game ever. And it gave Fox a 14-percent bump over last year’s Packers-Lions game on Thanksgiving.
The Dallas game still dropped from last year. Commanders-Cowboys on CBS drew 41.8 million.
In 2022, Giants-Cowboys on Fox attracted 42.06 million. In 2021, Raiders-Cowboys broke 40 million, at 40.8.
Last year, the three Thanksgiving Day games averaged 34.1 million viewers.