Giants cut Eagles’ lead to 20-18 with Adoree’ Jackson pick-six

The Giants are back in it now.

Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson picked off a Jalen Hurts pass and took it 76 yards to the house late in the third quarter. Hurts was flagged for attempting a horse collar tackle as Jackson crossed the goal line, and the Giants applied that penalty to the try and went for two, with Saquon Barkley taking a direct snap and plunging into the end zone from a yard out.

The Eagles’ lead is now just 20-18 after the Giants outscored them 15-0 in the third quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Giants have to feel great about how they’re playing, and the Eagles have to be tight as they try to avoid a four-game losing streak.