 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants decline fifth-year option for CB Deonte Banks

  
Published May 1, 2026 04:53 PM

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is now set to become a free agent next spring.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York declined Banks’ fifth-year option, setting up 2026 to be the final year of his rookie contract.

The Giants selected Banks with the No. 24 overall pick of the 2023 draft. He’s appeared in 45 games with 35 starts, recording 28 total passes defensed with two interceptions. He has not recorded a pick since his rookie year.

If the Giants had elected to pick up Banks’ option, they would have owed him $12.633 million guaranteed in 2027.

Banks is set to earn $2.6 million in base salary for 2026.