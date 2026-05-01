Giants decline fifth-year option for CB Deonte Banks

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is now set to become a free agent next spring.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York declined Banks’ fifth-year option, setting up 2026 to be the final year of his rookie contract.

The Giants selected Banks with the No. 24 overall pick of the 2023 draft. He’s appeared in 45 games with 35 starts, recording 28 total passes defensed with two interceptions. He has not recorded a pick since his rookie year.

If the Giants had elected to pick up Banks’ option, they would have owed him $12.633 million guaranteed in 2027.

Banks is set to earn $2.6 million in base salary for 2026.