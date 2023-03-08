 Skip navigation
Giants have begun negotiations on long-term deal for Dexter Lawrence

  
Published March 8, 2023 06:36 AM
nbc_pft_barkleyfranchisetag_230308
March 8, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what the future holds for Saquon Barkley, after the Giants placed a $10.1 million franchise tag on him, and why it feels like a win-win.

The Giants have begun contract talks with the representatives of defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, General Manager Joe Schoen said Wednesday.

A long-term deal would lower Lawrence’s cap number of $12.4 million on the fifth-year option for this season.

Lawrence, 25, was the 17th overall choice in 2019 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2022.

He has played 64 of a possible 66 games in his career and has totaled 213 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his four-year career.