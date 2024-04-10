Giants hope Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns allow them to play on other side of line

The two biggest changes on defense for the Giants this offseason have been the hiring of Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator and the trade that brought edge rusher Brian Burns to the team from the Panthers.

Bowen ran the defense for the Titans for the last few years and said that the unit progressed from reading and reacting to attacking offenses over the course of his time with the team. He won’t have the same amount of time to work with the Giants ahead of this season, but he said he hopes the group can be “a little bit more aggressive, attacking, and creating a new line of scrimmage” than they were last season.

One reason he thinks they can make that happen is the pairing of Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edges of the formation.

“I think both have very unique skillsets and what you’re looking for at that position,” Bowen said, via the team’s website. “The size, the length, all that being said, but the suddenness, the athleticism, all those things translate in my mind hopefully to production and being able to play a little bit more on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

The Giants also have Dexter Lawrence at defensive tackle and it seems likely that their path to defensive success is going to start up front.