Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Giants LB Micah McFadden carted to locker room with leg injury

  
Published September 7, 2025 01:30 PM

The Giants lost starting linebacker Micah McFadden to what looked like a serious injury in the first quarter against the Commanders.

McFadden tackled Austin Ekeler and stayed down after the collision. His leg was placed in an air cast and he was put on a cart and taken to the locker room.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Giants in 2022, McFadden has become a key part of the Giants’ defense. The Giants will miss him while he’s out, and the injury appeared to be one that will keep him out a significant period of time.

Two plays after McFadden’s injury, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels hit tight end Zach Ertz for a seven-yard touchdown pass and the Commanders took a 7-0 lead.