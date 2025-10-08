 Skip navigation
Giants list RT Jermaine Elumunor as questionable for Thursday

  
Published October 8, 2025 02:43 PM

The Giants are holding out hope that right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor will be able to play against the Eagles on Thursday night.

Eluemunor is dealing with a back injury, but he was able to return to limited practice participation on Wednesday. He’s listed as questionable to face the Eagles.

As expected, quarterback Jaxson Dart (hamstring) has no injury designation despite being listed as limited on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Reports indicated that wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) would miss the game and he was officially ruled out on Wednesday. Linebackers Swayze Bozeman (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) have also been ruled out for this week.