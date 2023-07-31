Giants lose C J.C. Hassenauer to triceps injury

The Giants have lost a little offensive line depth due to injury.

Head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday that center J.C. Hassenauer suffered a triceps injury that will require surgery. He will be out for an extended period of time and should land on injured reserve at some point in the near future.

Hassenauer signed with the Giants in April. He spent the last three seasons with the Steelers and started seven of the 45 games he played during his time in Pittsburgh.

Second-round pick John Michael Schmitz looks like a good bet to start at center for the Giants this season, although Ben Bredeson has also seen time there in training camp.