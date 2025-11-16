 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Giants lose CB Paulson Adebo in pregame, but lead Packers 7-0

  
Published November 16, 2025 01:15 PM

The Giants expected cornerback Paulson Adebo to play for the first time since Week 7.

He was listed as questionable with the knee injury that forced him to miss the past three games.

The Giants have him active, but Adebo felt discomfort in his knee after warmups and will not play, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The Giants do have Jameis Winston at quarterback, and they had no problem doing what no one has done this year on the Packers. Winston, in his first start this season, led the Giants on a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive.

They lead 7-0.

Winston was 3-of-4 for 44 yards, including a 20-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson and a 20-yard pass to Isaiah Hodgins. Devin Singletary scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 5-yard run.