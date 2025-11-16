Giants lose CB Paulson Adebo in pregame, but lead Packers 7-0

The Giants expected cornerback Paulson Adebo to play for the first time since Week 7.

He was listed as questionable with the knee injury that forced him to miss the past three games.

The Giants have him active, but Adebo felt discomfort in his knee after warmups and will not play, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The Giants do have Jameis Winston at quarterback, and they had no problem doing what no one has done this year on the Packers. Winston, in his first start this season, led the Giants on a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive.

They lead 7-0.

Winston was 3-of-4 for 44 yards, including a 20-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson and a 20-yard pass to Isaiah Hodgins. Devin Singletary scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 5-yard run.