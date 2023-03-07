Giants place franchise tag on Saquon Barkley after finalizing deal with Daniel Jones

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants place franchise tag on Saquon Barkley after finalizing deal with Daniel Jones

  
Published March 7, 2023 11:03 AM
nbc_pft_danieljones_230306
March 6, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it could be advantageous for the Giants to use the franchise tag on Daniel Jones, given what the QB reportedly is asking for in his next deal.

The Giants got a deal done with quarterback Daniel Jones just before the deadline to use the franchise tag. Which means they have the tag available to use on running back Saquon Barkley.

And that’s exactly what they’re doing: The Giants are now franchising Barkley, after Jones agreed to a contract extension.

That means the Barkley could sign his franchise tender and have a guaranteed salary of $10.091 million for the 2023 season. Barkley and the Giants can also negotiate a long-term deal, although that would have to get done before July 15, after which Barkley could only play 2023 on a one-year deal.

A team could sign Barkley to an offer sheet and then send the Giants two first-round picks to acquire Barkley, although that’s extraordinarily unlikely.

The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Barkley has been one of the top running backs in the league when healthy, but his injury issues and a growing consensus in the NFL that running backs just aren’t that valuable anymore led some to think the Giants might let him walk in free agency. Instead, the Giants have made the necessary move to keep him around for at least another year.