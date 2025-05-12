Giants re-sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, sign CB T.J. Moore

The Giants have made a few roster moves on Monday.

New York announced the club has re-signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and signed cornerback T.J. Moore.

Moore attended the Giants’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He went undrafted out of Mercer after he was the runner-up for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the national defensive player of the year at the FCS level.

The Giants had released Humphrey late last week.

As corresponding moves, New York waived defensive backs Tommy McCormick and RJ Delancy.