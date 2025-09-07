Giants refuse to let Jaxson Dart speak to reporters after Week 1 loss

The Giants continue to muzzle their first-round quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

After Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Commanders, Dart was willing to speak to reporters, as reported by Darryl Slater of NJ.com. However, the Giants kept Dart from speaking.

All players are required to be available after every game, and once during the week. The Giants consistently have declined to make Dart or quarterback Jameis Winston available.

The Giants reportedly had a package of plays for Dart. He and receiver Jalin Hyatt were the only two active Giants who did not play at all on Sunday.

We’ve asked the league for comment regarding the Giants’ refusal to let Dart and Winston comment. The media rules are clear.

Usually, problems arise when players don’t want to cooperate. In this case, it’s the team that is keeping the players from complying.