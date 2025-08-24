 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants release S K’Von Wallace, put CB TJ Moore on injured reserve

  
Published August 24, 2025 04:38 PM

The Giants announced a pair of roster moves involving defensive backs on Sunday.

They have released veteran safety K’Von Wallace and placed cornerback TJ Moore on injured reserve. They made eight other cuts on Friday and will continue paring their roster down to 53 players over the next couple of days.

Wallace signed with the Giants in July and played in two of their three preseason games this month. He played in nine games for the Seahawks last season and has appeared in 71 games over the course of his career.

Moore signed with the Giants after going undrafted and had an interception return for a touchdown before being carted off with a right leg injury in their preseason finale.