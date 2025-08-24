Giants release S K’Von Wallace, put CB TJ Moore on injured reserve

The Giants announced a pair of roster moves involving defensive backs on Sunday.

They have released veteran safety K’Von Wallace and placed cornerback TJ Moore on injured reserve. They made eight other cuts on Friday and will continue paring their roster down to 53 players over the next couple of days.

Wallace signed with the Giants in July and played in two of their three preseason games this month. He played in nine games for the Seahawks last season and has appeared in 71 games over the course of his career.

Moore signed with the Giants after going undrafted and had an interception return for a touchdown before being carted off with a right leg injury in their preseason finale.