Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor: Francis Mauigoa addition can make us a top-10 offensive line

The Giants have been riding a wave of optimism about the 2026 season since they hired John Harbaugh as their new head coach and hopes kept rising during the draft last month.

With a pair of top-10 picks, the Giants added edge rusher Arvell Reese and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa to the roster. Mauigoa brings another big body to the line at 6-foot-5 and 329 pounds and he’ll be starting his NFL career at right guard with the recently re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor next to him at right tackle.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Jon Runyan Jr. and center John Michael Schmitz are also back for the Giants, which has Eluemunor feeling like the rookie’s arrival will push the unit to new heights.

“I feel like our offensive line can be a top 10 line,’’ Eluemunor said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

Mauigoa played tackle at Miami and there’s a feeling that he’ll move back there once Eluemunor is out of the picture. Eluemunor believes he’s “right in the middle” of his career, however, and that he hopes to be lining up next to the rookie long after he’s done helping to mentor him.

However that plays out will be just fine with the Giants if the immediate results break the run of losing that has left them with little to be happy about for more than a decade.