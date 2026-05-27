Giants sign DT Josh Tupou

The Giants have made another veteran addition to their defensive line.

They announced the signing of defensive tackle Josh Tupou on Wednesday. They waived offensive tackle Reid Holskey in a corresponding move.

Tupou played in six games for the Ravens over the last two seasons and he posted eight tackles and a sack for Baltimore. Tupou spent his first six seasons with the Bengals and had 86 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 65 appearances.

Defensive linemen D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, Sam Roberts, and Zacch Pickens have also joined the Giants this offseason, but a need for more reinforcement arose when Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles in a recent workout.