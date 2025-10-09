Giants sign K Jude McAtamney, LB Neville Hewitt to active roster

The Giants announced a handful of additions to their roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

They have signed kicker Jude McAtamney and linebacker Neville Hewitt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also elevated wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Zaire Barnes on a temporary basis.

McAtamney was elevated the last two weeks to fill in for the injured Graham Gano. He’s 2-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points.

Hewitt has been elevated three times and has four tackles on the season. Neither Humphrey nor Barnes has appeared in a game yet this season.