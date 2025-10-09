 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign K Jude McAtamney, LB Neville Hewitt to active roster

  
Published October 9, 2025 05:45 PM

The Giants announced a handful of additions to their roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

They have signed kicker Jude McAtamney and linebacker Neville Hewitt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also elevated wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Zaire Barnes on a temporary basis.

McAtamney was elevated the last two weeks to fill in for the injured Graham Gano. He’s 2-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points.

Hewitt has been elevated three times and has four tackles on the season. Neither Humphrey nor Barnes has appeared in a game yet this season.