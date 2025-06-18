 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign RB Cam Skattebo to rookie contract

  
Published June 18, 2025 02:39 PM

The Giants have taken care of some important business before breaking for the summer.

Per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, New York has signed running back Cam Skattebo to his rookie contract.

As the No. 105 pick in the fourth round, Skattebo’s four-year deal is worth $5.271 million, including a $1.1 million signing bonus.

Skattebo had a big hand in helping Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. He finished the season with 1,711 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns along with 45 receptions for 605 yards with three touchdowns in 13 games.

Skattebo played his first few collegiate seasons at Sacramento State before transferring to Arizona State in 2023.