Giants sign RB Cam Skattebo to rookie contract

The Giants have taken care of some important business before breaking for the summer.

Per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, New York has signed running back Cam Skattebo to his rookie contract.

As the No. 105 pick in the fourth round, Skattebo’s four-year deal is worth $5.271 million, including a $1.1 million signing bonus.

Skattebo had a big hand in helping Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. He finished the season with 1,711 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns along with 45 receptions for 605 yards with three touchdowns in 13 games.

Skattebo played his first few collegiate seasons at Sacramento State before transferring to Arizona State in 2023.