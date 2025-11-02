Giants start fast, grab 7-0 lead over 49ers

The Giants don’t have running back Cam Skattebo in the lineup, but their offense still got off to a quick start against the 49ers.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive with a toss that tight end Theo Johnson turned into a 15-yard touchdown. The Giants lead 7-0 with just over four minutes off the clock.

Dart was 3-of-4 for 28 yards on the drive and he also had a six-yard run for a first down. Devin Singletary ran three times for 20 yards while splitting running back duties with Tyrone Tracy.

The 49ers, who are coming off a loss to the Texans, will try to answer with quarterback Mac Jones.