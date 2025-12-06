Giants TE Theo Johnson fined for late hit on Patriots LB Christian Elliss
Giants tight end Theo Johnson’s reaction to Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss’ legal hit on Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart landed him a penalty last Monday night and it also landed him more discipline from the league.
Johnson has been fined for $6,488 for his reaction to Elliss hitting Dart in bounds at the end of a run. Elliss was not fined for the hit or for one that dislodged a piece of punt returner Gunner Olszewski’s helmet later in the game.
While Elliss wasn’t fined, Patriots defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins did earn one. He was fined $9,944 for a hit on Johnson when he was deemed a defenseless player. Hawkins was also penalized during the game.
Giants cornerback Dru Phillips was also fined by the league for the same infraction. He was docked $7,292 for a play that went unflagged in the game.