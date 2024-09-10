 Skip navigation
Giants to re-sign FB Jakob Johnson

  
September 10, 2024

The Giants have decided to bring back fullback Jakob Johnson.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York is signing Johnson to its active roster.

Johnson signed with the Giants midway through last month but was released and signed to the practice squad at roster cuts. But then the team released him from that unit last week.

Now he’s back and will apparently have a role, as he’s being placed on the 53-man roster. The Giants had an open spot, so they do not need to make a corresponding move.

Johnson has appeared in 67 games with 34 starts for the Patriots and Raiders since 2019.