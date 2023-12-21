Giants to sign DT Timmy Horne off of Falcons practice squad

The Giants are adding a defensive tackle.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York is signing Timmy Horne off of Atlanta’s practice squad to its 53-man roster.

Horne entered the league as an undrafted free agent last season and appeared in all 17 games for Atlanta with five starts. He was on the field for 34 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

But in 2023, Horne has appeared in just three games, recording four tackles and one pass defensed.

The Giants are dealing with a few injuries at defensive tackle. Most notably, Dexter Lawrence has a hamstring issue.

Playing Philadelphia on Christmas Day, New York will release its first injury report of the week later on Thursday.