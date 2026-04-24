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Giants use 10th pick on University of Miami OT Francis Mauigoa

  
Published April 23, 2026 09:07 PM

The Giants got their defensive player at pick No. 5, taking Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. They got their offensive player at No. 10.

The Giants selected University of Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

It marks the third time in six years the Giants have had two first-round picks.

The Giants re-signed veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who is coming off the best year of his career with a single-season best 1,088 offensive snaps. The Giants could move Mauigoa to guard, where they have a bigger need.

Greg Van Roten, who started at right guard the past two seasons, remains a free agent. Left guard Jon Runyan Jr. is in the final year of his contract.

Mauigoa will start somewhere in 2026, and he had a message for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“I am ready to die for you,” Mauigoa said after donning a Giants cap.