Giants will be featured on a new offseason Hard Knocks on HBO in July

  
Published May 15, 2024 10:33 AM

The NFL’s long-lasting Hard Knocks documentary series is expanding once again.

A new edition of the show, titled Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will air on HBO this summer. The five-part series will begin July 2 and air every Tuesday in July. Cameras have been filming Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and others in the team’s front office and will chronicle free agency, the draft and the rest of the offseason.

This is a separate version of the show from the traditional training camp documentary series that has long aired on HBO in conjunction with NFL Films. The offseason had not previously been chronicled on Hard Knocks.

There has been no announcement about which team will be featured in training camp this year. The NFL has also confirmed there will be another in-season Hard Knocks, which this year will feature an entire division and not just one team.