“Good genes” credited for brothers Penei, Noah, Nephi Sewell being in NFL

At least one player on the Saints was rooting for the Lions last night.

Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell’s brother, Penei, is the starting right tackle for the Lions. Their other brother, Noah, is a rookie backup linebacker for the Bears.

It is the first time Nephi made the team’s 53-player roster after earning a spot on the practice squad as an undrafted free agent last year. Noah was a fifth-round draft pick this year. Penei was a first-round draft pick in 2021 and earned Pro Bowl honors last season.

“It’s wonderful,” Nephi said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. “It’s something we all dreamed about, and the fact that the three of us are in the league, we’re grateful. But it’s one thing to make it, and it’s another thing to stay on the roster. It’s not easy.”

The Watt brothers — J.J., Derek and T.J. — and Gronkowski brothers — Dan, Chris and Rob — are others who have had three siblings in the NFL at the same time in recent years. The Trufants — Marcus, Isaiah and Desmond — also all played in the NFL, though not all at the same time.

“Shout out to my parents for the good genes,” Nephi said.

The Bears and Lions play twice this season; the Bears play the Saints on Nov. 5; and the Lions play the Saints on Dec. 3.