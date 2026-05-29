Grady Jarrett: I owe Chicago a better year after subpar first season with the Bears

Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Bears last offseason. He didn’t give Chicago much of a return on its investment.

Garrett, who had previously spent 10 seasons with the Falcons, said he’s taking good care of his body this offseason and expects to be in great shape in 2026.

“I’m 33 years old now,” Jarrett said. “It’s exciting to be feeling a lot better this year. I know I owe Chicago a better year and I’m excited to go do that.”

Last year Jarrett was a starter for the first three games of the season, but a knee injury forced him to miss the next three games, and after that he was a backup the rest of the way. He said a subpar season gave him an opportunity to reflect on what he can do better going forward.

“I got hurt pretty early in the season, tried to get through it, and had to make some adjustments,” Jarrett said. “Toward the end I started playing a lot better as I felt better, but sometimes things happen and there’s no reason for it — to me it’s like divine intervention, gave me a chance to self-reflect.”

Jarrett’s self-reflection led him to the honest conclusion that his team needs him to be better, and he expects himself to be better.