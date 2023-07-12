 Skip navigation
Grady Jarrett on Bryce Young’s size: He went No. 1 for a reason

  
Published July 12, 2023 08:33 AM

Plenty of Panthers players and coaches shared their thoughts about whether quarterback Bryce Young’s size will have a negative impact on his ability to thrive in the NFL during the offseason.

One of Young’s opponents got a chance to do the same this week. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett made an appearance on NFL Network this week and he was asked if he thought Young’s height will provide any advantages or disadvantages once he gets on the field this fall. Jarrett pointed to Young’s production at Alabama as the most important thing to keep in mind.

“I don’t know if . . . either, because I’m a ‘small’ defensive tackle ,” Jarrett said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “I think the man was drafted No. 1 for a reason — and I think we’re all gonna find out a while, over time. So you gotta give him his due credit until he proves otherwise. So it is what it is. Gotta prepare for him.”

Jarrett and the Falcons won’t have to wait long for their first chance to see how Young fares in the NFL. They host their NFC South rivals in Week One.