 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semifinals by beating Pegula
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Nine - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ukrainian mom Elina Svitolina upsets Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE10
Pello Bilbao wins Tour de France stage 10, ends Spain’s drought

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
nbc_golf_gc_pgahearing_230711.jpg
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
nbc_dps_patfitzgeraldfired_230711.jpg
Tracing the timeline of Fitzgerald’s firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semifinals by beating Pegula
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Nine - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ukrainian mom Elina Svitolina upsets Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE10
Pello Bilbao wins Tour de France stage 10, ends Spain’s drought

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
nbc_golf_gc_pgahearing_230711.jpg
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
nbc_dps_patfitzgeraldfired_230711.jpg
Tracing the timeline of Fitzgerald’s firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grady Jarrett: We’re confident in Desmond Ridder and what he can achieve

  
Published July 11, 2023 10:55 AM

The Falcons are riding with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback entering the season and veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett feels like the young signal-caller is ready.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jarrett said the one word he’d use to describe Ridder is “confident.”

"[I]t just seems like the noise around him just hasn’t affected him — just the negative energy that people are giving toward the decision that the team has made to go with him,” Jarrett said. “He’s just so confident in the things that he’s going to be able to do. And we’re confident in him, the things we know he can achieve because he’s shown the work day in and day out. That’s how you want your quarterback, your leader to be — unscathed, a guy that’s just locked in.

“So, I mean, confidence is a great word because he’s going to have the swagger, the talent, and everything to match. So I’d definitely say he’s confident.”

Ridder started four games as a rookie late last season, with Atlanta going 2-2 in those contests. Ridder completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions, though he did fumble three times.

With weapons like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgier, and Bijan Robinson around him, Ridder should be in a good position to make the most of his second year.