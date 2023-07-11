Grady Jarrett: We’re confident in Desmond Ridder and what he can achieve

The Falcons are riding with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback entering the season and veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett feels like the young signal-caller is ready.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jarrett said the one word he’d use to describe Ridder is “confident.”

"[I]t just seems like the noise around him just hasn’t affected him — just the negative energy that people are giving toward the decision that the team has made to go with him,” Jarrett said. “He’s just so confident in the things that he’s going to be able to do. And we’re confident in him, the things we know he can achieve because he’s shown the work day in and day out. That’s how you want your quarterback, your leader to be — unscathed, a guy that’s just locked in.

“So, I mean, confidence is a great word because he’s going to have the swagger, the talent, and everything to match. So I’d definitely say he’s confident.”

Ridder started four games as a rookie late last season, with Atlanta going 2-2 in those contests. Ridder completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions, though he did fumble three times.

With weapons like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgier, and Bijan Robinson around him, Ridder should be in a good position to make the most of his second year.