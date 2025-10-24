 Skip navigation
Graham Gano says he’s ready to kick for the Giants on Sunday

  
Published October 24, 2025 02:13 PM

The Giants need an upgrade at kicker, and they think they have one with Graham Gano ready to go on Sunday against the Eagles.

Gano said in the Giants’ locker room today that he has been working hard at recovering from a groin injury and thinks he’ll be fine.

“I’ve just been trying to get back as quick as I could,” Gano said.

When Gano was out, the Giants used kicker Jude McAtamney, who had two missed extra points in the 33-32 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Gano said he hated to see McAtamney get cut.

“It’s tough. I love the guy,” Gano said of McAtamney. “He works hard. People don’t see that, how hard he works day in and day out. He’s been hitting the ball great, it was just a tough time to have a bad day. I hate it for him. He’s a great guy. He’s responded real well, come in here and worked hard.”