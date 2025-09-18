Grand jury no-bills Texans S Jimmie Ward’s domestic violence case

Texans safety Jimmie Ward will not be prosecuted on a third-degree felony domestic violence charge.

Ward was arrested in June, but a grand jury in Montgomery County, Texas has no-billed the case. The failure to indict means that Ward will no longer face a criminal trial, but he still faces a civil suit related to the assault allegation.

“I can finally move forward,” Ward said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

The NFL placed Ward on the Commissioner Exempt list in August, so he has been on paid leave for most of the last month. He had spent the summer on the physically unable to perform list after having foot surgery in the offseason, but will be eligible to return to action when and if he is taken off the exempt list.