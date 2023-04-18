 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Greg Newsome definitely wanted to be traded, regardless of what he says now

  
Published April 18, 2023 04:37 PM
nbc_pft_caseriotradingdown_230418
April 18, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess the likelihood of the Texans trading down from No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft and examine which players they’re hoping to select.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome claimed on Tuesday that he doesn’t want to be traded . He also said he wasn’t happy about reports that he wanted one.

“I was mad,” Newsome told reporters regarding the report. “I really just don’t understand something like that. I wouldn’t do that. I truly adore Cleveland. I was definitely mad.”

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Newsome wanted a trade.

As the source explained it, Newsome fired agent Damarius Bilbo after Bilbo was unable to engineer a trade. Newsome is now represented by Drew Rosenhaus.

Newsome, a first-round pick in 2021, declined to elaborate on the reasons for his decision to make an agent change.

“That’s a personal reason,” Newsome told reporters on Tuesday. “I didn’t change agents to try to get out of here. I changed agents because I think for my career, it will help me in the long run. I changed agents just for personal reasons.”

As we understand it, the personal reason is that Bilbo wasn’t able to get Newsome the trade he wanted.

Newsome enters the third year of his rookie contract, at a salary of $1.818 million. He’s not even eligible for a second contract until after the coming season; thus, he couldn’t have changed agents in order to get a new contract now.