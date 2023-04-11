Greg Newsome doesn’t want to be traded, is expected to be at workouts next week

Shortly after announcing that Browns cornerback Greg Newsome has hired him as his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus addressed Newsome’s status with the team.

A report on Tuesday indicated that Newsome wants to be traded, but Rosenhaus said that’s not the case. Rosenhaus told multiple reporters that he met with the Browns on Tuesday and that Newsome is “happy to be with” the team.

Newsome is expected to be with the team when they begin their offseason program next week.

Newsome was a 2021 first-round pick and he started 26 games over his first two NFL seasons. He has 79 tackles, 15 passes defensed, and a half-sack in 27 total appearances.