Greg Olsen has $7 million per year riding on being the No. 1 analyst at Fox

  
Published February 13, 2023 10:19 AM
When Tom Brady announced last week that he won’t join Fox until 2024, arguably no one was happier than current No. 1 NFL analyst Greg Olsen.

As explained by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Olsen makes $10 million per year as the top dog at Fox. If/when Brady bumps Olsen to No. 2, Olsen’s salary will slide all the way to $3 million.

And while $3 million is still, you know, $3 million, it’s not (math alert) $10 million.

Some wonder whether Brady will ever actually become a game analyst at Fox. Olsen has seven million reasons per year to wonder whether that happens.

The question for Olsen then becomes whether another top job at another network will become available once his current contract with Fox ends, after the 2026 season.

Again, $3 million isn’t peanuts. But after a couple of year of making $10 million for the exact same job, it’s going to sting a little, or a lot, when he gets the tap from Tom.