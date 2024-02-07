Greg Roman agrees to deal to become Chargers offensive coordinator

Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman are back together.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Roman has agreed to a contract to become the offensive coordinator of the Chargers. Harbaugh was hired as the Chargers head coach last month and Roman worked as Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

Roman went on to run the Bills offense for two years and then joined Harbaugh’s brother John’s staff with the Ravens. He was the tight ends coach for two years and the offensive coordinator for four seasons before parting ways with Baltimore after the 2022 season.

The Chargers have also secured a deal with Jesse Minter to be their defensive coordinator, so Harbaugh’s first staff in Los Angeles has filled key spots heading into the offseason.