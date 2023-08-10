Groin injury likely to keep Miles Sanders out Saturday

Bryce Young will be starting at quarterback for the Panthers on Saturday, but he’s unlikely to have the team’s top running back in the lineup with him against the Jets.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Thursday that Miles Sanders has a good chance of being held out of the team’s preseason opener. Sanders suffered “a little tweak to his groin” in practice this week.

Sanders signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason and the team will likely take any precautions necessary to make sure he’s available to assist Young once the games start to count.

The Panthers also have Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown, and Camerun Peoples at running back.