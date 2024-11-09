 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grover Stewart wasn’t fined for blow to the head of Sam Darnold

  
Published November 9, 2024 06:43 PM

On Sunday night, Colts defensive lineman Grover Stewart obliterated Vikings offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury before forcing quarterback Sam Darnold to fumble.

Along the way, Stewart applied a forcible blow to Darnold’s head and neck area.

Referee Shawn Smith threw a flag. Then, magically, the flag was picked up. Since Smith (like all white-hat wearing referees) has primary jurisdiction over hits on the quarterback, someone had to change his mind.

It seemed that Smith (who said he initially thought it was a face mask foul) got the word from the pipeline to 345 Park Avenue that the flag should be picked up, that the blow to the head wasn’t forcible. (NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay said on the broadcast that it looked forcible.)

Coincidentally (or not), the league office has decided not to fine Stewart.

A fine would have represented an admission that the call was wrong. But it was wrong. Forcible is as forcible looks. Darnold took a forcible blow to the head.

Stewart should have been flagged. He should have been fined. And if the league office is going to direct officials to pick flags up or put flags down in violation of the rules allowing such things to happen, it’s important to, you know, get it right.

In the case of Stewart hitting Darnold forcibly in the head and neck area, the league got it wrong. The failure to fine him could be regarded by reasonable minds as an effort to circle the wagons on the blown call.