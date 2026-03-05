 Skip navigation
Gunner Olszewski agrees to one-year deal to stay with Giants

  
Published March 5, 2026 04:54 PM

The Giants are holding onto kick returner and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski.

Olszewski and the Giants reached an agreement today on a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Olszewski was slated to become a free agent next week.

Last year Olszewski was the Giants’ primary return man, with 24 punt returns for 216 yards and 26 kickoff returns for 682 yards. He also had 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Olszewski has also played for the Patriots and Steelers and has earned a reputation as a good special teams contributor and occasional playmaker on offense. New Giants coach John Harbaugh always emphasizes having strong special teams, and Olszewski fits with the kind of team Harbaugh wants to build.