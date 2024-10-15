Haason Reddick, Drew Rosenhaus have permission to seek a trade

Jets defensive end Haason Reddick has a new agent. Soon, he might have a new team.

As explained during the 8:00 a.m. ET hour of PFT Live, Drew Rosenhaus has received permission to broker a trade for Reddick. One source estimated it to be a 48-hour period.

Rosenhaus declined comment.

On Monday, Rosenhaus told NFL Network that his goal is to work things out with the Jets.

Perhaps the only way to do that is to exhaust and any all trade opportunities. Once Reddick knows what other teams will, or won’t, pay, it becomes easier for Reddick to love the one he’s with.

If, as it appears, Rosenhaus has received permission to shop Reddick, the first call should be to Detroit, where the Lions need a replacement for Aidan Hutchinson. They can either go next man up or next man in. And, despite the allure of bringing Maxx Crosby back to Michigan, he has said he doesn’t want to leave Las Vegas.

Reddick presumably is interested in leaving New York. Especially since he technically hasn’t even arrived there yet.