Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Haason Reddick: I feel there’s still more levels for me to tap into

  
Published June 19, 2023 11:58 AM
June 15, 2023 08:19 AM
Haason Reddick broke out as a pass rusher with 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020 and he’s spent the last two seasons showing that it wasn’t a fluke.

Reddick had 11 sacks for the Panthers on a one-year deal in 2021 and then moved on to the Eagles on a three-year deal last offseason. Reddick set a career-high with 16 sacks to help the Eagles win the NFC East and then posted another 3.5 sacks during the team’s postseason run to the Super Bowl.

Reddick also forced six fumbles over all 20 games and he said at his annual football camp over the weekend that he thinks he can rise even higher in his second season in Philadelphia.
“I’m in great shape,” Reddick said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into. I’m extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year. We know our ultimate goals, but it starts with us striving for constant success.”

The Eagles picked up an edge rusher at the end of the first round in Nolan Smith and one of the best-case scenarios for their defense in the coming years would be for the rookie to blossom the way that Reddick has over the last few seasons.