Haason Reddick: I feel there’s still more levels for me to tap into

Haason Reddick broke out as a pass rusher with 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020 and he’s spent the last two seasons showing that it wasn’t a fluke.

Reddick had 11 sacks for the Panthers on a one-year deal in 2021 and then moved on to the Eagles on a three-year deal last offseason. Reddick set a career-high with 16 sacks to help the Eagles win the NFC East and then posted another 3.5 sacks during the team’s postseason run to the Super Bowl.

Reddick also forced six fumbles over all 20 games and he said at his annual football camp over the weekend that he thinks he can rise even higher in his second season in Philadelphia.

“I’m in great shape,” Reddick said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into. I’m extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year. We know our ultimate goals, but it starts with us striving for constant success.”

The Eagles picked up an edge rusher at the end of the first round in Nolan Smith and one of the best-case scenarios for their defense in the coming years would be for the rookie to blossom the way that Reddick has over the last few seasons.