Halftime dancer who displayed Palestinian flag is banned from all future NFL events

The game didn’t have much controversy. The halftime show had a little.

One of the dancers performing with Kendrick Lamar displayed a Palestinian flag with the words “Sudan” and “Gaza” printed on it. The person was on the car that was used as a prop for the show. He eventually jumped down to the field and ran back and forth with the flag for more than 20 seconds before being tackled by a trio of men in suits.

Via the Associated Press, New Orleans police said Monday that the person will not be charged. However, the NFL has said that the gesture earned the person a lifetime ban from all future NFL stadiums and events.

"[N]o one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the league said. The performer had hidden the flag before the show.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which produced the halftime show, said the display was not planned.

Not by Roc Nation, but by a performer who managed to slip through the cracks and create a small slice of havoc during the halftime show.