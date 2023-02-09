 Skip navigation
Hall of Fame: Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware headline Class of 2023

  
Published February 9, 2023 05:40 PM
February 9, 2023 01:28 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Deion Sanders' comments about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and debate why the Hall of Fame needs to make some changes.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 on Thursday night, and two first-ballot players are headed to Canton.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis and offensive tackle Joe Thomas headline the list of nine inductees.

Cornerback/safety Ronde Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Ken Riley, linebacker Zach Thomas and linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware are the other members of the class.

Barber, Howley, Klecko, Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas and Ware learned of their election when a Hall of Famer knocked on their door. The families of Coryell and Riley received the news in a phone call that included Hall of Fame President Jim Porter and a Hall of Famer.

Revis played for four teams during his 11-season NFL career, including eight with the Jets. Revis, who made seven Pro Bowls and four times was All-Pro, finished his career with 29 interceptions, including three pick-sixes, and 139 passes defensed.

Joe Thomas played for the Browns from 2007-17. He played an NFL-record 10,363 consecutive snaps – a streak that ended Oct. 22, 2017, with a triceps tear -- and allowed only 30 sacks in his 11 seasons. Thomas went to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls and six times was named All-Pro.

Ware surprisingly had to wait until his second year of eligibility to earn his bust in Canton. In 12 seasons -- nine with the Cowboys and three with the Broncos -- he made 138.5 sacks and three interceptions. He made All-Pro four times and nine times was a Pro Bowler.

The other six inductees this year had longer waits.

Howley was elected in his 45th year of eligibility; Coryell, who died in 2010, in his 36th year of eligibility and seventh time as a finalist; Riley, who died in 2020, in his 35th year of eligibility; Klecko in his 30th year of eligibility; Zach Thomas in his 10th year of eligibility and his fourth as a finalist; and Barber in his sixth year of eligibility and third as a finalist.

The 49-member selection committee met virtually Jan. 17 to elect the newest class of Hall of Famers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will enshrine the Class of 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.