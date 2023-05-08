 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson receives his diploma at age 65

  
Published May 8, 2023 01:34 PM
nbc_simms_no29bryanbresee_230427
April 28, 2023 12:05 AM
Chris Simms analyzes how the Saints could use new draft pick Bryan Bresee in their defense.

Rickey Jackson earned Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement following 15 seasons as a linebacker with the Saints and 49ers.

Jackson, 65, is retired and living the good life, but he had something missing from his resume.

So, he returned to school to finish his degree 42 years after leaving the University of Pittsburgh.

Jackson graduated this month with a degree in social sciences, wearing a XXL cap and gown to walk across the stage.

It fulfilled a promise he made to his mother long ago.

I’ve been real close ,” Jackson said, via Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post. “I could have got it. I played football for 15 years, so I really didn’t think about getting it. Then, it came to a point where I had to have it, and my mother always wanted me to get my degree.”

Jackson hopes he serves as an inspiration to other former NFL players. He said Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is among those, looking into completing his degree at the University of North Carolina.

“A lot of ex-football players, they want to go back and finish,” Jackson said. “I got a lot of buddies. They see what I did. They want to go back now and get their degrees. All of them were pretty close. Now, a lot of them are going back.”