Hall of Famer Steve McMichael remains hospitalized

There was hope Hall of Famer Steve McMichael would return home Thursday. He didn’t.

McMichael will remain hospitalized at least one more night, publicist Betsy Shepherd told the Associated Press.

The former Bears defensive lineman, who announced his ALS diagnosis three years ago, was admitted into intensive care at a Chicago-area hospital last Thursday. He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

McMichael, 66, then developed MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph infection, and required a blood transfusion.

The initial hope was that doctors would discharge him Tuesday, but that was pushed back to Thursday. It will be at least Friday before McMichael returns home.

McMichael was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year. He spent 13 years as a defensive tackle for the Bears and was a key part of their Super Bowl XX championship team.

He will be inducted with the Class of 2024 in Canton, Ohio, in August.