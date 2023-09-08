Harold Landry questionable, Tre Avery out for Titans

The Titans won’t have cornerback Tre Avery against the Saints but they may have key edge rusher Harold Landry.

Avery (hamstring) has been ruled out for the season opener. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday’s session.

Landry (abdomen) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant on Friday. He’s listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Dillon Radnuz (knee) was also upgraded from limited to full on Friday and is questionable.

Receiver Treylon Burks (knee), edge rusher Arden Key (calf), and quarterback Will Levis (quad) were full participants all week and are expected to play.

Regarding Levis, head coach Mike Vrabel said during his Friday presser that he’s not going to announce the team’s backup quarterback. It will be either Levis or second-year QB Malik Willis. Whoever isn’t the backup will presumably serve as the emergency third quarterback.