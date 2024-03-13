Harrison Smith agrees to remain with Vikings on reworked contract

Another year, another reworked contract for Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

Smith took a pay cut around this time last year to end questions about whether he would remain with the team or not. Those questions trailed him into this offseason as well, but multiple reports say that he has agreed to revise his deal again.

The details of the changes are not known, but they clear the way to Smith playing a 13th season for the NFC North team.

Smith had 93 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and three passes defensed while playing every game last season. He enters the 2024 season tied with John Randle for 15th in franchise history in games played and will be tied for seventh with Grady Alderman if he plays every game again in 2024.

