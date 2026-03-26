Haslam family increases their contribution to Browns’ stadium project

The owners of the Browns announced Thursday that they have increased their investment in the stadium project in Brook Park.

The Haslam family has upped their contribution to $1.755 billion.

“We are committed to Northeast Ohio and believe with this increased investment, we will create not only a transformative world-class stadium and development but an opportunity to positively impact further growth in our region,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “We believe that Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio deserve this state of the art, first-of-its-kind venue, and we will continue to work on our commitment to build a stadium and football team that our fans and community will be proud of.”

Team officials say the family’s contribution represents 67.5 percent of the total cost.

The state of Ohio will kick in $600 million through the Ohio Cultural and Sports Facility Performance Grant Fund. The state’s plan to use unclaimed funds for the grant is being contested in court.

The city of Brook Park will pay $245 million through tax revenues generated by the project.

The Haslam Sports Group is adding another $1 billion for mixed-use development planned alongside the stadium.

The “Super Theater” stadium will seat 67,500 for Browns games and will be “capable of hosting a wide array of premier large-scale events year-round, including NCAA Final Fours, international soccer matches and concerts for crowds of up to 75,000.”

the scheduled opening is 2029.