Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hayden Hurst will run routes in OTAs on Friday as he returns from groin surgery

  
Published June 1, 2023 02:17 PM

Hayden Hurst is working his way back from offseason groin surgery , preventing him from doing much with his new team so far. He will take another step Friday when he returns to running routes, Panthers coach Frank Reich said Thursday.

Receiver DJ Chark Jr., who is recovering from foot/ankle surgery, will have a similar participation level.

“We’ll get them in. There won’t be any team reps, but they’re going to start getting some routes on air,” Panthers coach Frank Reich said, via Augusta Stone of the team website. “Really no competitive stuff. But both those guys will get a little bit of that tomorrow.”

Hurst, who signed with the Panthers in free agency in March, said he played through the injury all of last season with the Bengals. He still caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Hurst is excited to get to work with the Panthers.

“It’s important to get out there, obviously knock the rust off and things like that,” Hurst said. “I think that’s what spring ball is for. But my goal right now is to get healthy. I want to play in all 17 games. I didn’t do it last year, and it’s a big goal of mine this year. So I’m just focused on getting healthy.”